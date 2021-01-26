 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves topples Nerinx Hall
Recap: Webster Groves topples Nerinx Hall

Webster Groves toppled visiting Nerinx Hall 66-51 Tuesday.

Mackenzie Duff led Nerinx Hall with 21 points and Kayla Richardson added 15. The leading rebounder for Nerinx Hall was Mackenzie Duff (11)

Webster Groves (10-4) visits Cor Jesu on Friday at 6 p.m. Nerinx Hall (6-9) plays at home against John Burroughs on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

