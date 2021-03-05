 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves topples St. Joseph's
Webster Groves toppled visiting St. Joseph's 62-49 Friday.

Kiley Duchardt was the leading scorer for St. Joseph's with 12 points and Kayla Jansen added 10. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Kayla Jansen (8) and Michele Origliasso (8).

