Recap: Webster Groves topples Union

Eliza Maupin posted 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Webster Groves over Union 44-29 Tuesday at Lutheran South.
Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves was Ellie Paloucek with 14 points.
Webster Groves (7-2) visits Lutheran South on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Union (5-3) visits Jennings on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
