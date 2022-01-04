 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves topples Union
Recap: Webster Groves topples Union

Eliza Maupin posted 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Webster Groves over Union 44-29 Tuesday at Lutheran South.

Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves was Ellie Paloucek with 14 points.

Webster Groves (7-2) visits Lutheran South on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Union (5-3) visits Jennings on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

