Recap: Webster Groves tops Cor Jesu

Webster Groves topped Cor Jesu 65-53 Friday at Cor Jesu.
Mallory Ronshausen was the leading scorer for Cor Jesu with 21 points and Addison Erusha added 11. The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Sophia Newman (10)
Webster Groves (11-4) hosts Parkway Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Cor Jesu (8-10) plays at Cardinal Ritter on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
