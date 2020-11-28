Recap: Webster Groves tops St. Joseph's

Webster Groves topped St. Joseph's 54-44 Saturday at St. Joseph's.
Ellie Paloucek led Webster Groves with 16 points, while Jenna Clark finished with 15 and Gabriela Moore added 10. Kiley Duchardt led the way for St. Joseph's with 14 points and Michele Origliasso added 12. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Michele Origliasso (8)
Webster Groves (2-0) plays at home against Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Joseph's (1-1) plays at home against Marquette on Tuesday, December 8 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.