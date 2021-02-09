Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Ladue

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Rams loss to the Statesmen. The Rams made only 3-9 (33 percent), while the Statesmen connected on 16 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Ellie Paloucek (17), Ja'mise Bailey (12) and Jenna Clark (12). Alyssa Lewis led the way for Ladue with 13 points. Other leading rebounders for Webster Groves were Ja'mise Bailey (9) and Ellie Paloucek (8).