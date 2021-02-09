Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Ladue

Sophia Nittinger had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Webster Groves over visiting Ladue 70-38 Tuesday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Rams loss to the Statesmen. The Rams made only 3-9 (33 percent), while the Statesmen connected on 16 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Ellie Paloucek (17), Ja'mise Bailey (12) and Jenna Clark (12). Alyssa Lewis led the way for Ladue with 13 points. Other leading rebounders for Webster Groves were Ja'mise Bailey (9) and Ellie Paloucek (8).
Webster Groves (14-5) visits Marquette on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Ladue (10-9) goes on the road to play Lift For Life on Friday at 7 p.m.