Recap: Wesclin edges Columbia

Mckenzie Hancock posted 11 points and 13 rebounds to propel Wesclin over visiting Columbia 45-43 Thursday.
The Warriors shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of nine shots. Columbia hit two of 10 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for Wesclin was Hailey Rakers with 15 points. Aryn Henke was the leading scorer for Columbia with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Wesclin was Gabby Bilbruck (10).
Wesclin (5-14) travels to Steeleville on Saturday at noon. Columbia (8-10) travels to Triad on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.