Recap: Wesclin edges Gibault

Wesclin fell behind visiting Gibault 38-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-47 win Thursday.
Maddie Davis led the way for Gibault with 16 points.
Gibault (15-13) hosts Christ Our Rock on Friday at 7 p.m.
