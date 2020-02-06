Recap: Wesclin edges Gibault
Wesclin fell behind visiting Gibault 38-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-47 win Thursday.

Maddie Davis led the way for Gibault with 16 points.

Gibault (15-13) hosts Christ Our Rock on Friday at 7 p.m.

