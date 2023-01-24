 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: West Central tops Alton Marquette

West Central topped Alton Marquette 56-45 Tuesday at Carrollton, Illinois.

Haley Rodgers was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 14 points and Allie Weiner added 10.

