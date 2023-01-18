Recap: West County (Leadwood) handily defeats Grandview StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West County (Leadwood) handily defeated visiting Grandview 42-20 Wednesday.Grandview (8-9) plays at home against Crystal City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-18-2023 Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pickett powers Fort Zumwalt West past Francis Howell in GAC South showdown WELDON SPRING — Heidi Pickett learned the hard way. Mater Dei comes alive down stretch to knock off Belleville East HIGHLAND, Ill. — Maris Zurliene never even attempted the move during practice. Girls basketball spotlight: Lutheran St. Charles answers questions during impressive start The Cougars played their first 10 games without an injured standout but grew stronger through the experience. Hart delivers on both ends of floor as Mascoutah gets important victory over Highland Bella Hart came up big in the fourth quarter of Mascoutah's conference triumph. Baird triggers third-period rally to help Timberland capture Warrenton Shootout crown WARRENTON — Madison Baird was beginning to wonder if she would ever get back on a basketball court. Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/16/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Alton (20-0)12. O'Fallon (19-3)23. Pattonville (9-1)34. Eureka (11-6)85.… Alton tops Mater Dei, advances to Highland Tournament title game HIGHLAND — Kiyoko Proctor lurked in the passing lanes on defense. Fast start by Davis, Althoff proves too much for Alton Marquette BELLEVILLE — Charleece Davis was in the middle of the action Wednesday. Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Alton (17-0)12. O'Fallon (17-3)23. Pattonville (8-1)34. Parkway South (9-… Dallas explodes to lift Fort Zumwalt South past Zumwalt North in GAC Central contest O'FALLON, Mo. — For Fort Zumwalt South senior Mariah Dallas, it's all about the fruit snack.