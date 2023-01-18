 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: West County (Leadwood) handily defeats Grandview

West County (Leadwood) handily defeated visiting Grandview 42-20 Wednesday.

Grandview (8-9) plays at home against Crystal City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

