Recap: West Plains gets by Union
Recap: West Plains gets by Union

Ashton Judd had 17 points and 11 rebounds to propel West Plains past Union 46-43 Thursday at JQH Arena.

Also finishing in double figures for West Plains was Allyssa Joyner with 10 points. Julia Overstreet was the leading scorer for Union with 18 points.

