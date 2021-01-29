 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster breezes by John Burroughs
Westminster breezed by visiting John Burroughs 59-39 Friday.

Brooke Highmark led Westminster with 19 points, while Julia Coleman finished with 14 and Carlie Vick added 12.

Westminster (15-3) hosts Clayton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. John Burroughs (6-3) hosts Lutheran North on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

