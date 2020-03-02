Recap: Westminster defeats Borgia
0 comments

Recap: Westminster defeats Borgia

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

Brooke Highmark had a game-high 27 points to lead Westminster to a 63-57 win over visiting Borgia Monday.

Borgia was sloppy with the ball turning it over 22 compared to Westminsters six. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were Julia Coleman (14) and Macey Lottmann (10). Avery Lackey led the way for Borgia with 19 points and Kaitlyn Patke added 12. The leading rebounders for Borgia were Avery Lackey (15) and Kaitlyn Patke (11).

Westminster (23-4) will host Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports