Recap: Westminster defeats Borgia

Brooke Highmark had a game-high 27 points to lead Westminster to a 63-57 win over visiting Borgia Monday.
Borgia was sloppy with the ball turning it over 22 compared to Westminsters six. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were Julia Coleman (14) and Macey Lottmann (10). Avery Lackey led the way for Borgia with 19 points and Kaitlyn Patke added 12. The leading rebounders for Borgia were Avery Lackey (15) and Kaitlyn Patke (11).
Westminster (23-4) will host Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m.