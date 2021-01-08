 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster downs Francis Howell Central
Westminster downed visiting Francis Howell Central 60-53 Friday.

Reilly Brophy led Westminster with 20 points, while Julia Coleman finished with 15 and Carlie Vick added 13. Gracie Stugart was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 18 points and Sofia Tweedie added 11.

