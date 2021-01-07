 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster handily defeats Pattonville
Westminster handily defeated visiting Pattonville 66-41 Thursday.

Brooke Highmark led Westminster with 20 points, while Reilly Brophy finished with 17 and Julia Coleman added 11. Jasmine Gray was the leading scorer for Pattonville with 20 points and Cami Stacker added 11.

