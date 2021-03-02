Recap: Westminster handily defeats Visitation

-
Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
-
Daily performances
-
Top 10 schedule, results
Westminster handily defeated visiting Visitation 60-36 Tuesday.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.