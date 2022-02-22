 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Westminster triumphs over Borgia

Westminster cruised to a 54-23 win over visiting Borgia Tuesday.

Lexie Meyer led Borgia with 12 points.

Westminster (17-7) will host Villa Duchesne on Saturday at 11 a.m. Borgia (11-11) hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

