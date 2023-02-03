Recap: Westminster triumphs over Principia StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Westminster triumphed over visiting Principia 65-21 Friday.Westminster (11-8) travels to Hickman on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Principia (8-11) will host Rosati-Kain on Saturday at 11 a.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-03-2023 Politics Parliament And Legislative Bodies STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kraus explodes for 37 points to lead Okawville past Mater Dei in small school showdown BREESE — Haylee Bowers was not impressed. Borja helps Freeburg top Columbia to keep first outright league crown since 2006 in grasp FREEBURG — Bella Borja got the chance to eat healthy Monday. Girls basketball spotlight: Father McGivney's Harkins uses shooting regimen to sharpen already strong game The 5-foot-5 senior guard became a member of the "5,000 Makes Club" and has helped the Griffins to a 22-3 record. Simmons comes off bench to power Lift for Life over St. Joseph's in Webster Winter Classic WEBSTER GROVES — Alandyn Simmons remembers every one of her 3-point attempts this season. Cuneio comes up huge down stretch to help Eureka rally past Marquette in Suburban Yellow showdown The Wildcats broke a five-game losing streak to the Mustangs and stayed unbeaten in conference.