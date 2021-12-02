Recap: Westminster triumphs over St. Charles

-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS
Box: St. Joseph's 44, Fort Zumwalt West 40
Westminster triumphed over St. Charles 55-17 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.
Carlie Vick led Westminster with 17 points, while Reilly Brophy finished with 11 and Julia Coleman added 11. Lorelei Oetting was the leading scorer for St. Charles with 8 points.
