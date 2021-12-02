 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster triumphs over St. Charles
Recap: Westminster triumphs over St. Charles

Westminster triumphed over St. Charles 55-17 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.

Carlie Vick led Westminster with 17 points, while Reilly Brophy finished with 11 and Julia Coleman added 11. Lorelei Oetting was the leading scorer for St. Charles with 8 points.

