Recap: Whitfield breezes by St. Joseph's

Whitfield breezed by visiting St. Joseph's 52-33 Monday.
Brooklyn Rhodes led Whitfield with 14 points and Kelsey Blakemore added 13. Michele Origliasso was the leading scorer for St. Joseph's with 11 points. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Michele Origliasso (8)
Whitfield (13-3) travels to Villa Duchesne on Tuesday at 4 p.m. St. Joseph's (8-4) hosts Hazelwood Central on Saturday at 1 p.m.
