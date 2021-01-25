 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield breezes by St. Joseph's
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield breezes by St. Joseph's

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Whitfield breezed by visiting St. Joseph's 52-33 Monday.

Brooklyn Rhodes led Whitfield with 14 points and Kelsey Blakemore added 13. Michele Origliasso was the leading scorer for St. Joseph's with 11 points. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Michele Origliasso (8)

Whitfield (13-3) travels to Villa Duchesne on Tuesday at 4 p.m. St. Joseph's (8-4) hosts Hazelwood Central on Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports