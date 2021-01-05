Recap: Whitfield breezes by Visitation

Whitfield breezed by visiting Visitation 68-47 Tuesday.
Kate Restovich led Visitation with 20 points, while Annie Restovich finished with 12 and Lucie Schwartz added 11.
Whitfield (8-3) plays at home against Parkway North on Saturday at 2 p.m. Visitation (3-9) hosts Pattonville on Tuesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m.
