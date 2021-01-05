 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield breezes by Visitation
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield breezes by Visitation

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Whitfield breezed by visiting Visitation 68-47 Tuesday.

Kate Restovich led Visitation with 20 points, while Annie Restovich finished with 12 and Lucie Schwartz added 11.

Whitfield (8-3) plays at home against Parkway North on Saturday at 2 p.m. Visitation (3-9) hosts Pattonville on Tuesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports