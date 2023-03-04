Recap: Whitfield defeats Parkway North StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 4, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tkiyah Nelson had a game-high 28 points to lead Whitfield to a 39-35 win over visiting Parkway North Saturday.Whitfield (9-9) plays at home against Parkway Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 03-04-2023 Roads And Traffic STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular O'Fallon rolls past Bolingbrook to earn first state semifinal appearance The Panthers advanced to play in the Class 4A state tournament Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena. Okawville knocks off Havana to reach state tournament for first time since 2006 The Rockets surged in the second quarter and broke through after falling in the super-sectional round two of the last three seasons. Highland hangs tough early before falling to unbeaten Lincoln in 3A super-sectional TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — The initial surge is not what deflated the Highland girls’ basketball team Monday night. Obermeier heats up to lift Okawville into 1A state title game with win over Galena The Rockets improved to 33-4 and moved one victory from the third championship in program history. Mater Dei knocks off defending champion Quincy Notre Dame in 2A semifinal shocker NORMAL, Ill. — Mater Dei sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier refused to call it an upset.