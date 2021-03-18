Recap: Whitfield defeats William Chrisman

Whitfield defeated visiting William Chrisman 53-47 Thursday.
Whitfield shot 55 percent (17 of 31) from the field, while William Chrisman shot 54 percent (14 of 26). Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 19 points, while JaNyla Bush finished with 14 and Tkiyah Nelson added 11. Jacqueline David was the leading scorer for William Chrisman with 17 points and Giavanna Moore added 12. The leading rebounder for Whitfield was Brooklyn Rhodes (10). The leading rebounder for William Chrisman was Giavanna Moore (8)