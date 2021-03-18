 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield defeats William Chrisman
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield defeats William Chrisman

  • 0

Whitfield defeated visiting William Chrisman 53-47 Thursday.

Whitfield shot 55 percent (17 of 31) from the field, while William Chrisman shot 54 percent (14 of 26). Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 19 points, while JaNyla Bush finished with 14 and Tkiyah Nelson added 11. Jacqueline David was the leading scorer for William Chrisman with 17 points and Giavanna Moore added 12. The leading rebounder for Whitfield was Brooklyn Rhodes (10). The leading rebounder for William Chrisman was Giavanna Moore (8)

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports