Recap: Whitfield downs Lutheran North
Whitfield downed Lutheran North 49-42 Friday at Lutheran North.

Raven Addison led the way for Lutheran North with 12 points and Taleah Dilworth added 12.

Whitfield (12-3) hosts St. Joseph's on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran North (7-4) plays at home against Ursuline on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

