Recap: Whitfield rolls past St. Charles West

Whitfield rolled past visiting St. Charles West 59-29 Friday.
Whitfield rolls past St. Charles West for seventh consecutive district title
Brooklyn Rhodes led the way for Whitfield with 18 points and Kelsey Blakemore added 15.
Whitfield (20-4) plays at home against St. Dominic on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
