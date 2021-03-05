 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield rolls past St. Charles West
Whitfield rolled past visiting St. Charles West 59-29 Friday.

Brooklyn Rhodes led the way for Whitfield with 18 points and Kelsey Blakemore added 15.

Whitfield (20-4) plays at home against St. Dominic on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

