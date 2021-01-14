Recap: Whitfield topples Lift For Life

Whitfield toppled Lift For Life 54-39 Thursday at Lift For Life.

Brooklyn Rhodes was the leading scorer for Whitfield with 19 points and Kelsey Blakemore added 13.
Whitfield (11-3) plays at Lutheran South on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lift For Life (3-7) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Saturday at 5 p.m.
