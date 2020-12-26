Recap: Whitfield tops Cardinal Ritter

Whitfield topped visiting Cardinal Ritter 43-32 Saturday.
Tkiyah Nelson led Whitfield with 16 points. Chantrel Clayton led Cardinal Ritter with 9 points and Hannah Wallace added 9.
Whitfield (7-1) goes on the road to play Incarnate Word on Sunday at 7 p.m. Cardinal Ritter (6-1) travels to Marquette on Sunday at 4 p.m.
