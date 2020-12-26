 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield tops Cardinal Ritter
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield tops Cardinal Ritter

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Whitfield topped visiting Cardinal Ritter 43-32 Saturday.

Tkiyah Nelson led Whitfield with 16 points. Chantrel Clayton led Cardinal Ritter with 9 points and Hannah Wallace added 9.

Whitfield (7-1) goes on the road to play Incarnate Word on Sunday at 7 p.m. Cardinal Ritter (6-1) travels to Marquette on Sunday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports