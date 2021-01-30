 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield tops Lutheran North
Recap: Whitfield tops Lutheran North

Whitfield topped visiting Lutheran North 51-40 Saturday.

Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 18 points, while Treazure Jackson finished with 16 and Brooklyn Rhodes added 11. Cynaa Coleman led the way for Lutheran North with 13 points and Taleah Dilworth added 13.

Whitfield (16-3) plays at home against Carnahan on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Lutheran North (9-5) travels to Lift For Life on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

