 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Parkway Central

  • 0

Whitfield triumphed over Parkway Central 63-23 Wednesday at Parkway Central.

The leading scorers for Whitfield were Kelsey Blakemore (15), Tkiyah Nelson (15), Brooklyn Rhodes (12) and JaNyla Bush (11).

Whitfield (19-4) will host St. Charles West on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports