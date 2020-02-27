Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Principia

Jade Moore had a game-high 32 points to lead Whitfield to a 66-34 win over visiting Principia Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Whitfield was Kelsey Blakemore with 16 points.
Whitfield (23-5) hosts Lutheran South on Friday at 6 p.m.
Jade Moore had a game-high 32 points to lead Whitfield to a 66-34 win over visiting Principia Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Whitfield was Kelsey Blakemore with 16 points.
Whitfield (23-5) hosts Lutheran South on Friday at 6 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.