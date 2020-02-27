Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Principia
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Principia

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Jade Moore had a game-high 32 points to lead Whitfield to a 66-34 win over visiting Principia Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Whitfield was Kelsey Blakemore with 16 points.

Whitfield (23-5) hosts Lutheran South on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports