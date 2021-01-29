 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield triumphs over St. Dominic
Recap: Whitfield triumphs over St. Dominic

Whitfield cruised to a 58-27 win over visiting St. Dominic Friday.

Jessie Blaine was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 9 points.

Whitfield (15-3) hosts Lutheran North on Saturday at 3 p.m. St. Dominic (11-7) will host Lift For Life on Saturday at 1 p.m.

