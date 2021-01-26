 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Villa Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Villa Duchesne

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Whitfield triumphed over Villa Duchesne 58-13 Tuesday at Villa Duchesne.

Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 12 points, while Treazure Jackson finished with 12 and Brooklyn Rhodes added 10.

Whitfield (14-3) plays at home against St. Dominic on Thursday at 4 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-7) will host Eureka on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports