Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Villa Duchesne

Whitfield triumphed over Villa Duchesne 58-13 Tuesday at Villa Duchesne.
-
Whitfield pushes win streak to six games by pulling away from St. Joseph's
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 12 points, while Treazure Jackson finished with 12 and Brooklyn Rhodes added 10.
Whitfield (14-3) plays at home against St. Dominic on Thursday at 4 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-7) will host Eureka on Friday at 4 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.