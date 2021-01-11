 Skip to main content
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) defeats Seckman
Windsor (Imperial) defeated visiting Seckman 38-33 Monday.

Abby Coe led the way for Seckman with 18 points.

Windsor (Imperial) (6-7) goes on the road to play De Soto on Thursday at 7 p.m. Seckman (1-7) goes on the road to play Festus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

