Recap: Wood River beats Gibault
Wood River beat visiting Gibault 46-29 Friday.

Kailynne Small led the way for Gibault with 19 points.

Wood River (3-9) travels to Father McGivney on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Gibault (5-9) travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

