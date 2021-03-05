Recap: Wood River beats Gibault

Wood River beat visiting Gibault 46-29 Friday.
Kailynne Small led the way for Gibault with 19 points.
Wood River (3-9) travels to Father McGivney on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Gibault (5-9) travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
