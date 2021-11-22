Recap: Wood River defeats New Athens

Emily Johnson notched 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wood River over New Athens 52-46 Monday at New Athens.
Also finishing in double figures for Wood River was Milla Legette with 16 points. Emma Hager was the leading scorer for New Athens with 14 points and Mallory Kimbrell added 11. The other leading rebounder for Wood River was Amelia Plumb (8).
Wood River (3-1) hosts Columbia on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (0-1) visits Gibault on Monday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.