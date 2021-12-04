 Skip to main content
Recap: Wood River downs Maryville Christian
Recap: Wood River downs Maryville Christian

Wood River downed Maryville Christian 41-32 Saturday at Maryville Christian.

Emily Johnson led the way for Wood River with 16 points.

Wood River (4-3) plays at Granite City on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Maryville Christian (0-1) will host Father McGivney on Saturday, December 11 at 4:30 p.m.

