Recker helps lead St. James battle past Lutheran South in Class 4 girls sectional

KIRKWOOD — Emily Recker and her St. James girls basketball teammates walked into the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's Class 4 sectional with a one-point lead against Lutheran South but thinking they had more to give.

A sophomore, Recker took charge and the Tigers followed on the way to a 60-53 victory against the Lancers at Kirkwood High.

Recker scored 12 of her team-leading 17 points in the second half as St. James (24-5) advanced to face Park Hills Central (21-5) in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College Fieldhouse in Hillsboro.

“We weren’t having the outcome that we wanted, and we knew we needed to come out with a better attitude," Recker said. "It just switched like that.

“We really wanted that win. We’ve been working so hard for it.”

The Lancers (15-14) provided plenty of pushback behind a game-high 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks from 5-foot-11 sophomore Ellie Buscher.

Lutheran South battled back into a 48-45 lead with 5 minutes and 54 seconds left to play but was outscored 15-5 down the stretch.

“People have been counting us out all year long,” Lancers coach Ben Ealick said. “Our record’s not pretty, but if you go back and look at scores, this was the 10th state-ranked team we’ve played this season. We felt our kids were battle-tested. They’ve been in games against good teams, they’ve beaten good teams."

Lydia Kemnitzer hit a deep 3-pointer to tie the game 48-all and consecutive power drives by Recker bumped St. James into the lead for good.

Kendall Costoplos added to the Tigers' attack with 14 points and Alyson Bullock scored 11.

“Emily Recker made plays down the stretch to win us the game,” Tigers coach Terry Wells said. “Tonight was like the jewel in her crown performance. She really stepped up.”

Lutheran South led 19-16 after the first quarter and St. James took a 33-32 advantage into the break after having five different players hit 3-pointers, including Livi Herron's second triple of the game with 20 seconds left before halftime.

The Lancers kept pace in the first half behind Buscher and 5-10 sophomore Chloe Eggerding, who scored 11 points.

South grabbed a 36-35 lead early in the third quarter following a reverse layup from Savannah Butterfield, but the Tigers closed the period with an 8-3 run and a 43-39 advantage.

“I knew we had to go in acting like we were playing in that district championship again because we need to have the attitude that we need to play as hard as we can, no matter what team they were," Recker said.

