Reed hits 1,000-point plateau in lifting STEAM Academy past St. Dominic

FRONTENAC — Safiyah Reed received the keys to the STEAM Academy girls basketball team's offense as a freshman.

At the time, the 5-foot-5 sparkplug was given one word of warning from coach Donnell Bland.

"Don't wreck the car," he said.

She didn't.

Three-plus years later, the Lamborghini is running at top speed.

Reed pumped in a game-high 30 points Wednesday to lead the Bulldogs to a 63-54 win over St. Dominic in the opening round of the 42nd annual Queen of Hearts Tournament at Villa Duchesne.

She passed the 1,000-point plateau for her career on a free throw with 1.5 seconds left in the contest.

STEAM (10-5) will face Whitfield (9-3) in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Friday. Lutheran North and Eureka meet in the other semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday, with the winners facing off for the crown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs won the eight-team affair in 2007 and 2008 when the school was still McCluer South-Berkeley.

Reed came out on fire in the early going, intent on making history against St. Dominic (3-11).

"This means a lot," Reed said. "Basketball is something I'm really passionate about."

It shows.

"Whenever the team needed a lift, she was there," Bland said. "A 3-pointer, or a runner, whatever we needed, she was there to do it."

Bland says Reed has been a model of consistency in the backcourt.

"Gave her the keys and she's still running the offense," Bland said. "Thanks to her, we're still on the highway."

Reed received plenty of help from her teammates including senior Myah Coleman, who chipped in with 18 points. Senior Nadiah Thames added 10 points.

Coleman says the team was well aware that Reed was closing in on the honor.

"We tried to run plays and tried to get her the ball whenever we could." Coleman said.

Reed tied the mark on a 3-pointer with 74 seconds. She was fouled as the closing seconds ticked off.

"I knew I was close," said Reed, who has 1,001 points. "Being on varsity all four years, this helps let me know that I'm pretty good at what I do."

The Crusaders certainly can attest to that. They erased an 11-point deficit in the first half and tied the game at 29-all on a steal and layup by freshman Audrey Blaine, who led her team with 17 points. Coleman then answered with a short jumper and Reed close out the half with a driving layup for a 33-29 cushion at the break.

St. Dominic also charged back in the second half trimming a 12-point deficit to 54-50 on a stick-back by Blaine with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the affair.

Thames silenced the rally with a 3-pointer before Reed hit two fouls and added a triple to set the stage for the late history-making foul shot.

Reed says this is the best team she has played on during her almost four-year career.

"The chemistry, the family feel, that's what makes it so good," Reed said. "Everybody knows what our goal is and we do everything we can to accomplish it."

STEAM has won four of its last five games and is looking forward to a big-time test against Whitfield, the defending Class 5 state champion.

St. Dominic played well at times with a pair of rallies from double-digit deficits. But the Crusaders couldn't make a key shot when it mattered most.

"I was proud of the effort," St. Dominic coach D.J. Blaine said. "We made some runs and they hit some big shots. That's the way it goes sometimes."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.