Reed's late steal leads Lutheran St. Charles to nail-biting win over Westminster

ST. PETERS — Chloe Reed acted as though it was nothing special.

The Lutheran St. Charles freshman recorded a steal and a layup with 26 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a thrilling 57-56 win over Westminster on Tuesday in a heavyweight battle in St. Charles County.

For Reed, who leads the team with 61 thefts, the swipe was business as usual.

"I was just pressuring the ball," Reed said. "She opened her hip and gave me enough room to go for it — so I did."

The crunch-time play helped the St. Peters-based school to its fifth successive win and eighth triumph in the last nine games.

Most importantly, it served as a major shot in arm as the teams head into postseason play later this month.

"This is a perfect February win for us," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "It was a challenge. That's a heck of a well-coached team. Our kids had to fight. To dig out a win, make a play and then get a stop, it doesn't get much better than that."

The high-level contest featured a variety of twists and turns.

Westminster (15-6) held an 11-point lead early in the third period after building a 13-point cushion late in the opening half.

Lutheran St. Charles (19-4), behind the one-two punch of freshman Jordan Speiser and junior Megan Aulbert, chipped away and finally caught up midway through the final stanza. Speiser finished with a game-high 28 points. Aulbert added 17.

Westminster senior Carlie Vick pumped in a team-high 22 points. Julia Coleman added 14 and Sydney Bradley chipped in with 12.

Speiser, who stands 6-foot-1, and Vick, at 6-2, put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the fourth period with each adding a pair of triples to a wild finish.

"This was a very intense game and we've been in intense games before," Lutheran St. Charles senior guard Allison Murray said. "We really pulled through at the end."

Westminster took a 56-53 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Coleman with 1 minute, 1 second remaining. Aulbert answered with a stick-back just 13 seconds later.

The Wildcats were content to sit on the ball and their one-point lead before Reed stuck her hand in and snatched the ball in the backcourt and sailed in for an uncontested layup.

"I knew I'd better make it," said Reed, who finished with eight points.

Aulbert had a feeling that Reed might end up with the key steal.

"She's one of the best defensive players on our team," said Aulbert, who has scored 991 points in her career. "So you kind of expect something like that from her."

Westminster had three shots at the go-ahead basket. But the ball simply wouldn't fall.

Following a missed free throw, Westminster senior Reilly Brophy launched a 3-pointer from half court that bounced off the rim.

"This feels good knowing we can come back and win like this," said Reed, whose mother Renee Rogliardi helped Troy reach the Class 3A final four in 1985 and '86.

Westminster took a seemingly safe 37-26 lead on a layup by Coleman early in the third period.

The Cougars methodically chipped away and grabbed a 48-47 advantage on a steal and layup by Reed with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. Speiser, who scored 49 points in a win over Ellington on Saturday, added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 51-47.

But Vick answered with back-to-back triples in a span of 58 seconds to set the stage for a crazy finish.

"This is one we can build on, but it hurts right now," Vick said.

Lutheran St. Charles has racked up two impressive back-to-back wins after beating defending Class 2 state champion Ellington 86-56 on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

"This was just a great girls basketball game," Luttschwager said. "It was fast, it was physical. Kids making plays on both sides. It was awesome to be a part of this."

