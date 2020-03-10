Rematches litter Class 5 sectional contests

Marquette (17-9) vs. Kirkwood (22-4)
When, where: 6 p.m., Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.
Breakdown: This is the third meeting between the teams this season. Kirkwood won both — 59-47 at home Jan. 15 and 37-32 on Jan. 28 in a Lindbergh Tournament semifinal. Kirkwood has won eight in a row in the series. Marquette is looking for its first sectional victory; Marquette's first sectional appearance was last season. Kirkwood is in its 12th sectional and won Class 5 state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Poplar Bluff (18-9) vs. Cor Jesu (15-13)
When, where: 6 p.m., Jefferson College.
Breakdown: The Mules have won 14 district titles, but this is their first sectional appearance since 2011. Cor Jesu is coming off its 15th district title and is two victories away from its fifth state semifinal appearance and first since 2015. This is the first meeting between the programs in at least 20 seasons.
Up next: Cor Jesu-Poplar Bluff winner and Marquette-Kirkwood winner play in a Class 5 quarterfinal scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.
Hazelwood Central (18-9) vs. Parkway Central (16-11)
When, where: 6 p.m., St. Charles West.
Breakdown: This season, Hazelwood Central has beaten Parkway Central twice — most recently 72-46 on Feb. 14 after a 59-54 victory in the Visitation Christmas Tournament. Hazelwood Central is coming off 13th district title in program history and third in a row. Parkway Central finished a program-best third in Class 5 last season.
Fort Zumwalt West (14-13) vs. Troy Buchanan (17-10)
When, where: 6 p.m., Fort Zumwalt East.
Breakdown: The GAC South rivals have played 41 times since Nov. 2000. Troy owns a 28-13 mark, including six successive wins in the series and two this season — 57-51 on Jan. 24 at Zumwalt West and 48-38 on Feb. 14 at Troy. Zumwalt West won its 10th district title and first since 2015. Troy owns 11 district titles but is its first sectional since 1998.
Up next: Hazelwood Central-Parkway Central winner and Fort Zumwalt West-Troy Buchanan winner play in a Class 5 quarterfinal scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.