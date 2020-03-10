Rematches litter Class 5 sectional contests

Marquette (17-9) vs. Kirkwood (22-4)

When, where: 6 p.m., Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.

Breakdown: This is the third meeting between the teams this season. Kirkwood won both — 59-47 at home Jan. 15 and 37-32 on Jan. 28 in a Lindbergh Tournament semifinal. Kirkwood has won eight in a row in the series. Marquette is looking for its first sectional victory; Marquette's first sectional appearance was last season. Kirkwood is in its 12th sectional and won Class 5 state titles in 2017 and 2018.

Poplar Bluff (18-9) vs. Cor Jesu (15-13)

When, where: 6 p.m., Jefferson College.

Breakdown: The Mules have won 14 district titles, but this is their first sectional appearance since 2011. Cor Jesu is coming off its 15th district title and is two victories away from its fifth state semifinal appearance and first since 2015. This is the first meeting between the programs in at least 20 seasons.

Up next: Cor Jesu-Poplar Bluff winner and Marquette-Kirkwood winner play in a Class 5 quarterfinal scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.