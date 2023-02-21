JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe is ending her prep hoops with a bang.

Rennegarbe tied a career high with 21 points Tuesday to help lead Okawville to a 69-34 over host Jacksonville Routt in a Class 1A girls basketball sectional semifinal.

“I have played basketball for as long as I remember, so thinking tonight this can be my last game, it's kind of crazy,” Rennegarbe said. “I just want to finish it strong and have fun while I'm doing it and enjoy my teammates as well.”

Alayna Kraus scored a game-high 25 points for Okawville and Briley Rhodes added nine points.

“I've been talking to her all year about we needed that third person to step up,” Okawville coach Haylee Bowers said of Rennegarbe. “We have Briley and Alayna who are pretty consistent, but Megan is kind of a hidden talent and I love that about her. She took it on tonight and I was happy to see that.”

Okawville (30-4), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings and No. 2 in the Class 1A state rankings, will play either Carlyle (27-5) or Hardin-Calhoun (28-5) for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Carlyle and Calhoun, they have talent,” Bowers said. “They're physical. They play well. They play good defense.”

Paige Creviston scored eight points to lead Routt (17-13).

Okawville jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back. Kraus had 10 early points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to pace the Rockets.

“We knew we needed to come out strong,” Kraus said. ‘We knew they were a competitive team. We played them last year, so we knew they're coming back with a good strong squad and we needed to take it to them for sure.”

Okawville’s defense dominated the early going with its full court pressure forcing 10 first quarter turnovers. The aggressiveness kept Routt from any offensive rhythm as it shot 27 percent (3 for 11) from the field in the opening frame.

Okawville struggled from the field to open the second quarter, allowing Rout to trade baskets for the first 5-plus minutes.

But Rennegarbe sparked a 16-2 run to end the half that proved to be the knockout blow.

Rennegarbe got it going by finding Madisyn Wienstroer for a bucket and followed with a putback off a missed free throw. Rennegarbe added two uncontested layups by getting behind the Routt defense.

“We need to run a lot because we're a fast team and if we can keep the ball moving, that helps us a lot to stay in the game and stay pumped,” Rennegarbe said.

Kraus and Rhodes capped the salvo with two baskets each to give Okawville a commanding 43-18 lead at halftime.

Okawville shot 51 percent (19 for 37) from the field in the first half.

Rennegarbe continued her personal onslaught with nine more points in the third quarter before becoming a spectator in the fourth with the game in hand.

“She's a great rebounder, a great defender,” Kraus said. “She's definitely big for our program. We're looking forward to keeping it going.”

Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional, semifinal: Okawville 69, Jacksonville Routt 34