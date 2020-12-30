Replenished Reddin, Holt run to tourney title win at St. Dominic

“Last Sunday was the first time in 29 days that we’ve had a full team for practice,” Wilmes said. “A lot of teams are going through the same thing, it’s challenging. We’ve had a lot of different girls step up at different times. We tell the girls that we have a full 10 that could play for a lot of other teams. Last year, Sydney was more perimeter oriented because she didn’t want to take it to the basket, she was always thinking about contact. This year, she’s not afraid to attack the basket.”

Reddin’s work backed up a team-high 21 points from senior Jaliyah Green, who was playing in just her third game back from being quarantined due to close contact with the coronavirus.

Green said that even though she’s still trying to find her legs, she can’t help but feel great about the Indians’ wins over St. Charles west and Fort Zumwalt South prior to Wednesday.

“I couldn’t go into the gym for a while, so my shots weren’t falling for anything for a bit,” Green said. “It feels great to be back and playing well now. It means a lot to be able to help the team win a championship.”

In addition to Green and Reddin, senior forward Mya Robinson added 11 points in the win for the team.