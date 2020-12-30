Replenished Reddin, Holt run to tourney title win at St. Dominic

O’FALLON, Mo. — Sydney Reddin is starting to feel like herself again.
Reddin, the Holt junior guard who tore an ACL as a freshman, said she’s been held back by lingering feelings over an injury that cost her all but seven games in her first season of high school basketball.
Wednesday as Holt beat the host school 62-52 to capture the championship of the 22nd annual girls edition of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament, Reddin launched a combination of 3-pointers and drives to the basket to help earn the victory.
“It’s been a rough road coming back for me, I’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Reddin said. “I feel like now, I’m starting to get into my groove and get back to who I was before. I’m just a different player now. There have been ups and downs and I feel like I’m headed up.”
In a game which featured 10 first half lead changes, it was Reddin and senior guard Nysa Gilchrist that gave the Indians the lead for good.
The Indians scored the last five points of the half in the final 24 seconds to lead 33-29 at the half. In quick succession, Reddin drained a three before Gilchrist came up with a steal and a driving basket before the half.
Holt coach Justin Wilmes said he feels like the Indians (8-1, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) have finally begun to fire on all cylinders. Specifically, Wilmes mentioned Reddin’s 16 points, which came from all of the floor, both near and far from the basket.
“Last Sunday was the first time in 29 days that we’ve had a full team for practice,” Wilmes said. “A lot of teams are going through the same thing, it’s challenging. We’ve had a lot of different girls step up at different times. We tell the girls that we have a full 10 that could play for a lot of other teams. Last year, Sydney was more perimeter oriented because she didn’t want to take it to the basket, she was always thinking about contact. This year, she’s not afraid to attack the basket.”
Reddin’s work backed up a team-high 21 points from senior Jaliyah Green, who was playing in just her third game back from being quarantined due to close contact with the coronavirus.
Green said that even though she’s still trying to find her legs, she can’t help but feel great about the Indians’ wins over St. Charles west and Fort Zumwalt South prior to Wednesday.
“I couldn’t go into the gym for a while, so my shots weren’t falling for anything for a bit,” Green said. “It feels great to be back and playing well now. It means a lot to be able to help the team win a championship.”
In addition to Green and Reddin, senior forward Mya Robinson added 11 points in the win for the team.
While the title bid for St. Dominic (6-4, No. 9 small schools) came up short, it wasn’t for a lack of effort by Crusaders senior forward Jessie Blaine, who led all scorers with 30 points.
After Blaine’s effort, the Crusaders got nine points from junior guard Ellie Cook.
“I think that was our best game of the year and I’m proud of these girls, the way they fought the whole game,” DJ Blaine said. “They followed the game plan and did exactly what we were asking them to do. Holt is a very good team – physical, tough, strong and hard to guard. I’m proud of my girls.”