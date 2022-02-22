Restovich hits career milestone as Visitation rolls past Ursuline

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich reminded herself to treat Tuesday’s girls basketball game against Ursuline like any other game.

But it wasn’t just any other game for Restovich.

A junior for Visitation Academy, Restovich needed seven points to reach 1,000 for her career. She secured the milestone late in the first quarter as the Vivettes beat the Bears, 58-32, in front of a packed gym for the annual early-out contest at Visitation Academy.

“Knowing our whole school was going to be there, I had more energy and excitement for it,” Kate Restovich said. “It was a fun environment for our team, and I was excited heading into there.”

It was bombs away for Visitation (15-10, 3-3 Metro Women's Athletics Association) from the opening tip. The Vivettes were flawless from beyond the arc in jetting out to a comfortable advantage. Five different players knocked down 3-point field goals. Visitation finished with 11 3s, including eight in the first half.

Restovich’s second 3-pointer of the first quarter pushed Visitation ahead 17-7 with 16 seconds remaining. When Restovich’s shot swished through the hoop, the crowd erupted in celebration. Flowers were tossed onto the gym floor and signs reading “1,000 points” waved back and forth in the bleachers.

“She’s really stepped up this year for us as a leader,” Visitation coach John Sheridan said. “She’s done a great job for us. She’s one of the first kids in the gym every day and one of the last ones to leave every day.

“We played really well in those first few minutes of the game to get started. A lot of energy, a huge crowd and our defense stepped up for us, which was huge.”

The Vivettes kicked their offense into high gear in the second quarter, thanks to a turnover-hungry defense that fed to a lethal transition game. Visitation opened the second quarter on a 17-0 run to pad a 34-10 advantage. Ursuline (8-11, 1-5), which struggled to convert open looks throughout the first half, scored its first point of the second quarter when Addie Rhea sank a free throw with 2 minutes and 28 seconds left before halftime.

Visitation led 42-17 at the break.

“It’s easy to shoot when you don’t have a hand in your face,” Bears coach Jeff Stevens said. “We had too many defensive breakdowns early on, and it led to a lot of good things for them. They shot better from 3 than we did at the basket. That’s a big problem right there, is our inability to finish when we got great looks. If we do that, it might be a different game.”

The deep ball proved to be the difference-maker for Visitation, a squad that leans on its skilled guards to make up for a lack of size in the paint.

Avery Jacoby sank a 3 midway through the third quarter to extend Visitation’s lead to 48-21. But Jacoby’s shot was made possible by the efforts of Grace Restovich, who swiped the ball away from an Ursuline player and bounced a pass to Jacoby at the other end of the floor.

“We’ve focused on using our speed since we’re smaller and taking that to our advantage and getting out in transition,” Kate Restovich said.

Kate Restovich and Jacoby led the Vivettes in scoring with 13 points apiece. Erinn Porter scored 12.

Grace Noonan led Ursuline with 11 points — seven of which came in the first quarter. Ursuline also struggled from the free-throw line, converting just eight of 22 attempts. Ursuline made nine of 29 field goal attempts and committed 18 turnovers.

“When we miss those bunnies at the basket, so many of them at the beginning of the game, then they come down and hit eight 3s, those points avalanche on you really quickly,” Stevens said.

