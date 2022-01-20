Restovich's third-quarter explosion propels Visitation past Nerinx Hall

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich wasn't happy with how her first half went Thursday night.

So, the Visitation junior guard got down on the floor. Literally.

Held to just two points in the first 16 minutes of the Vivettes' matchup against visiting Metro Women's Athletic Association foe Nerinx Hall, Restovich emerged from the locker room and engaged in her routine shooting drill along the Buder Gymnasium baseline.

The result was an explosion of five 3-pointers during the game's decisive third quarter that led Visitation to a 54-41 come-from-behind victory.

“I knew I needed to make the adjustment coming out of halftime, so I did what I usually do in the basement and just lay on the floor and shot in the air, trying to catch the ball and roll it off my fingertips,” Restovich said. “I got that feeling back at halftime, so I came out feeling it in the third quarter.”

The win was the third straight for the Vivettes (9-7 overall, 2-0 league), a team with no seniors that is on the cusp of surpassing the win totals of each of their last three seasons.

Nerinx and Viz squared off just three weeks ago in the Viz Christmas Tournament. In that 55-46 win, the Vivettes jumped out to a scorching 26-9 lead after one quarter.

But in Thursday's rematch, the Markers (4-7, 0-1) clamped down defensively and held leads of 14-9 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime.

“Nerinx came ready to play, so give them credit. I think we were apprehensive a little bit and we didn't match their intensity right off the bat. We gave up some easy ones and I had to call a timeout to get them refocused,” Viz coach John Sheridan said. “The pace of the game is so different and some of these girls in the CYC, their season's not this long. So, it's a learning process that they need to learn to get up for every game.”

Restovich went off in the first matchup to the tune of a career-high eight 3s, but, this time around, she had just a single two-point bucket and two missed free throws to show for in the first half.

“This time, they were playing pretty tough defense up on me, like most teams do,” said Restovich, the area's ninth-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game. “On the baseline, it was hard to find the shot. But, once we moved around a little bit more and kept working the ball, I was able to get those shots off.”

And after her halftime drill, Restovich was back to looking like her old self.

Her trey from the right elbow gave Viz the lead to begin the second half and it was a lead it would not give back. After Nerinx got its deficit down to one, Restovich drilled three straight triples to push the Viz lead out to 10 points for the first time. She made one more 3 to account for 15 of the Vivettes' 17 third-quarter points.

“We just knew we needed to come out strong. Like our coach says, we always need to win those first three minutes of the third or fourth quarter,” Restovich said. “I'm really glad I made that adjustment and my team was able to work hard and keep getting good looks when I wasn't feeling it, and when I was, they fed me the ball. We played well overall together.”

Kate's sister, Grace, a freshman guard, also had a strong night with a game-high 19 points, including seven in the fourth quarter as Viz was able to salt away the win down the stretch against a Nerinx team that was paced by a career-high 15 points from Sophia Schoen, nearly quadruple her season average.

“Once we got our teamwork going, I think we kind of just kept stepping on the gas and kept going. It was a good team effort overall,” Grace Restovich said. “We've got to keep going and don't let up. We've got a more difficult schedule coming up. The more we can keep going, the better.”