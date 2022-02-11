Rhodes helps Whitfield edge Lift For Life in battle of defending state champions

CREVE COEUR — Phil Rhodes received a much better birthday present this time around.

The father of junior Brooklyn Rhodes watched with a big smile Friday as his daughter pumped in a game-high 20 points to help Whitfield knock off Lift For Life 49-46 in a showdown of defending girls basketball state champions at Whitfield.

Rhodes took over during crunch time to lead the Warriors (15-3) to their seventh successive victory.

"I wanted to play (well) for him," Brooklyn said. "Can't let him down on his birthday."

It was easy for Brooklyn to improve on the gift from 2021.

Last year on her dad's birthday, Brooklyn was involved in a minor auto accident. She was not injured and can look back and laugh about the fender bender, especially now that she was able to upgrade his present this time around.

"I'm sure he's happy that we got the (victory) tonight," Brooklyn said. "That's all that matters."

Brooklyn added seven rebounds and three intimidating blocks to her well-rounded effort.

"She gets the key rebound, she gets the key deflection," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "Brooke is doing all the things that we need her to do to be successful."

Junior Tkiyah Nelson added nine points to the winning attack. JaNayla Bush chipped in with eight points. Both hit key baskets in the second half as the Warriors held off a pair of late charges by Lift For Life (11-11), which claimed the Class 3 state championship last season.

Whitfield, the defending Class 5 title holder, survived a late scare when Hawks senior Mackenzie Wilson just missed on an attempted game-tying 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

"I was so pleased with our effort and energy level tonight," Slater said. "It's February, we're inside of two weeks before (district tournaments) start. We need to get to the point where we can maintain that energy level and work through adversity."

The Warriors did a little of both Friday.

Rhodes scored half of her points in the final 6 minutes 44 seconds of the contest.

Lift For Life trimmed a 10-point deficit to 41-40 on a 3-pointer by Wilson with 2:08 left.

Rhodes answered with a pair of fouls shots just 15 seconds later. After the Hawks drew to within two again, Rhodes tallied from close range to push the lead to 45-42. Bush followed with a basket and Rhodes canned two more foul shots with 13 ticks on the clock for a five-point cushion.

Lift For Life sophomore Chase Giddings hit two free throws and the Hawks recorded a steal to set up a potential game-tying bomb by Wilson.

"They made us work," Nelson said. "We've just had to remember to stay together."

Lift For Life used some clutch outside shooting to climb back into the game in the second half.

"I'm proud of my girls, they really showed up today," Lift For Life coach Greg Brown said. "They're really resilient. A 10-point (deficit), that doesn't really faze them. You're going to win some, you're going to lose some. Just do it as a team. I thought we did that tonight."

Lift For Life was bumped up two classes after winning the state title and could see Whitfield down the road in the state semifinal round.

"We know most of their players, we all get along and there was a lot of friendly trash talking out there," Rhodes said.

Whitfield is looking to reach the final four for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

"We're ready," Rhodes said. "But there's still more work we have to do."

