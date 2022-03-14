Rhodes sisters hope to help Whitfield defend Class 5 girls basketball championship

Britney Rhodes admits to borrowing clothes on occasion from her older sister, Brooklyn Rhodes.

"She'll look at what I'm wearing and say, 'Is that my shirt?' And I'll say yes," Britney said. "Then she gets mad at me."

Minor battles about their wardrobes are about the only unharmonious moment between the sisters, whose bond has been a major factor to another standout season for the Whitfield girls basketball team.

Britney, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, and Brooklyn, a 6-2 junior, are the best of friends.

"They argue a little bit — but that's about it," said Phil, father of the two.

With the dynamic duo helping lead the way, Whitfield (23-3) is in the state semifinals for the fourth time in the last five years.

The Warriors, who are the defending Class 5 state champions, take a 15-game winning streak up against Webster Groves (24-5) in a semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena in Springfield.

West Plains (25-4) faces Smithville (21-8) in the other Class 5 semifinal at noon. The winners meet for the state crown at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Rhodes sisters have played a big role in the Warriors' return to hallowed ground, just like they did last year when they banded together to help the program capture its first state championship.

"We need them around for us to be as good as we can be," Whitfield sophomore guard JaNyla Bush said.

Brooklyn leads Whitfield in rebounds at 9.8 per game and ranks second in scoring (12.7).

Yet her strength might lie at the defensive end where she anchors a stop unit that is allowing a paltry 35.7 points per game. Brooklyn has recorded 13 double-doubles this season.

Britney also provides a two-way punch, averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Brooklyn gets a little more playing time, although coach Mike Slater routinely substitutes one Rhodes for another.

"They support one another like crazy," Slater said. "In practice they shoot free throws together, they rebound for one another. They work hard to make themselves better."

The two possess a certain amount of synergy — on and off the court. They hang out together in the same friend group and will stand up for one another in any situation.

"She's got my back and I've got hers," Britney said. "That's the way it's always been."

The younger Britney may be an inch smaller, but she possesses the more outgoing personality.

"(Britney) is the social butterfly, she's the one that you know it when she's in the room," Slater said. "They're both tremendous kids and the best part is they both bring different things to the table."

Brooklyn began playing basketball in first grade.

Her introduction to the game was a little rough, but she quickly got the hang of things.

"She kept after me to play basketball and so I finally let her," Phil recalled. "Then in the first half of the first game, all she did was stand around and cry. She didn't do anything. I talked to her and she got a little more into it in the second half."

Brooklyn recalls, "Being scared. I wasn't sure what to do."

That lack of expertise quickly went away. Britney followed suit a few years later, hoping to join her sister, who by then was having a blast.

The two have made noise on the court ever since.

"Basketball is just what we do," Brooklyn said.

The pair enjoyed the thrill of a lifetime when they got to dance on the court with state trophy last March. Brooklyn averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the title squadron. Britney added 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.

"How cool is it to win it all with your sister right there, too?" Britney said.

The duo is looking to repeat that feeling this weekend.

"We're playing pretty well and we know what to expect," Brooklyn said. "It's going to be fun."

