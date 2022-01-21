Richard powers Liberty to key conference win over Fort Zumwalt South

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — David Richard's eyes lit up as time wound down.

With his team down by a point in the final minutes Friday night, the Liberty High senior guard scored on consecutive powerful drives to the basket to turn the game around as the host Eagles went on to a 55-49 win over Fort Zumwalt South in a key battle of the top two teams in the Gateway Athletic Conference South.

“This was absolutely huge,” Richard said. “South's been a huge rival for us the past couple years. They came out and competed. We came out and competed. Packed gym. We did what we had to do. It was a great win.”

Liberty (10-3 overall, 5-0 conference) won its fifth straight game and seventh in its last eight to take control of the GAC South race at the midway point.

“It's nice, but we're only halfway there,” Eagles coach Chip Sodemann said. “I told the guys in the locker room this was great and we'll enjoy it for a day, and then we've got to practice this weekend to get ready for probably one of the best eight-team tournaments (at Parkway West) around.”

Fort Zumwalt South (13-2, 4-1), the No. 10 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end.

“They've got a leg up on us in the conference race now, so we've got our work cut out for us and we'll see what happens,” Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. “We had some guys that didn't have their best offensive night, and Liberty plays great defense. They're tall, long, athletic and they make it tough. They're a good team.”

Richard hit double-figures in scoring just once last season, his second on varsity, but his 13 points Friday marked his third such occasion this year with all three coming in the last seven games.

“As a senior, Dave has really stepped up to become a leader. He's the first one in the locker room that when things need to be said, he says them,” Sodemann said. “And he's picking up his play. We can't relay on JB (Jaden Betton) for four quarters of the game. Tonight, it looked like he was into the game and made some buckets early and got some big rebounds late.”

Nate Bobikiewicz led the Eagles with 15 points Friday, while Betton added 14. Betton is the unquestioned senior leader for Liberty, but Richard knew he and the other Eagle seniors had to step up and also take on their share of the leadership duties.

“At the beginning of the year, I kind of started off slow,” Richard said. “Obviously, our starting point guard was one of our main leaders, but he couldn't be our only leader. I realized that and, as a senior myself, I knew I had to step up and help the team grow. I'm glad I've filled into that role now.”

South jumped up 13-4 midway through the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Blake Struemph, who poured in a game-high 18 points on six triples. But, Liberty scored eight straight and trailed by just three after one quarter.

Another trey by Struemph to start the second half stretched the Bulldogs' lead back to six, but a pair of layups by Richard fueled a 6-0 run to tie it. Liberty led inside the final minute of the first half before South scored a bucket to forge a 25-25 tie at the break.

“We are noticing some slow starts and credit South, they were definitely prepared, they wanted to shoot it and they made some shots,” Sodemann said. “We just found a way and kept grinding and kept attacking the boards and we got some easy buckets.”

The third quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, who scored 12 points and held the Eagles to just five to carry a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.

But, a 15-6 Liberty run in the first four minutes of the final stanza erased that lead and gave the Eagles a two-point advantage of their own. South led 46-45 with just under 2 minutes and 30 seconds remaining when Richard made his first power move to the basket.

After he gave Liberty the lead, he returned on the next possession to do the same thing, also while drawing a foul (he missed the free throw).

“I had the ball in the right position facing the rim, saw my spot and I took it,” Richard said. “I knew I had to do it and I did it.”

Peyton Blair had a chance to tie the game after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1:20 to go, but the Bulldogs' leading scorer was able to convert just one of three free throws as South faltered down the stretch.

“We got outplayed in the fourth quarter,” Friedel said. “Too many and-ones given up. And we missed some shots we needed to make.”

Liberty was able to hit its free throws in the final minute and South misfired on five 3-point attempts in the final 50 seconds to seal the outcome and send the home fans into a postgame tizzy.

“It was crazy. That's what high school basketball is about. That's what we've been asking for,” Betton said. “I'm real proud of my guys and our focus over this past week. We have real high expectations for this group and to come out and make a statement like we did tonight, I'm real proud of us.”