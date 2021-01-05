Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy

TROY, Mo. — Mya Robinson lives for crunch time.
The Holt High senior always seems to save her best for last.
"There's just something about the fourth quarter," she says.
Robinson scored successive baskets in a 59-second span in the final period to help Holt rally for a 49-45 win over Troy in the GAC South Division girls basketball showdown Tuesday in Lincoln County.
Red-hot Holt (10-1 overall, 2-0 GAC South) won its ninth a row — its longest streak since capturing 11 consecutive games from Jan. 19 to Feb. 22, 2002.
Holt also get a leg up in the division race. The teams, which entered the contest unbeaten in league play, meet again Feb. 2 in Wentzville.
Senior Jaliyah Green led the way for Holt with 18 points.
Robinson, who comes off the bench and is part of a two-player post rotation, added eight points.
But as usual, her points came at the perfect time.
"Mya just has the ability to step up and make great shots," Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. "This is not the first time. She's always in the right place at the right time."
The 5-foot-8 Robinson scored five successive points in the fourth quarter of Holt's 62-52 win over St. Dominic in the title game of the St. Dominic Tournament on Dec. 29. Her run, which included an old-fashioned 3-point play, quelled a Crusaders rally.
Robinson was just as deadly Tuesday as she helped Holt to an 11-3 closing run over the final 3 minutes and 56 seconds of the contest.
"She gets rebounds, she hustles all the time, she just gets it done," explained Green, who scored six points during the final blitz.
Robinson scored on a stick-back with just less than four minutes left to bring her team to within 42-40. She followed with another basket off a steal to tie the game.
Junior Sydney Reddin added a free throw to put the visitors in front with 2:09 remaining.
Green then hit four foul shots down the stretch to seal the victory.
Troy (7-2, 1-1), which had a five-game winning streak snapped, took a 42-38 lead on a steal and layup by Morgan Shields with 5:23 remaining. The Trojans managed just one basket the rest of the way — a 3-point play by Kinsey Dueker.
The Holt defense proved to be the difference in the closing minutes, forcing four turnovers with the game on the line.
"We got the 50-50 balls and had active hands," Wilmes said. "We got a few steals and then we were able to do what we had to do with the lead."
Holt was tough on Troy sharpshooter Maggie Illig, holding her to a season-low six points. Illig, who tallied 38 points in a game against St. Dominic earlier in the season, did not have a field goal.
Illig was in foul trouble most of the night and picked up her fifth with 4:48 left.
The Trojans simply weren't able to get the job done without her on the court.
"For us, we needed our pieces," Troy coach Damond Lacy said. "When you lose a key piece and need a bucket down the stretch, it really showed."
Makenna DeClue and Gabi Cook had 10 points each for the Trojans.
Holt is on a roll since a 56-48 loss to Cardinal Ritter on Dec. 3.
Reddin, Sydni Scott and Maddy Carroll also came up with key baskets in the win.
"We're just doing what we learn in practice and it's working in games," Green said.