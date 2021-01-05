Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy

Robinson was just as deadly Tuesday as she helped Holt to an 11-3 closing run over the final 3 minutes and 56 seconds of the contest.

"She gets rebounds, she hustles all the time, she just gets it done," explained Green, who scored six points during the final blitz.

Robinson scored on a stick-back with just less than four minutes left to bring her team to within 42-40. She followed with another basket off a steal to tie the game.

Junior Sydney Reddin added a free throw to put the visitors in front with 2:09 remaining.

Green then hit four foul shots down the stretch to seal the victory.

Troy (7-2, 1-1), which had a five-game winning streak snapped, took a 42-38 lead on a steal and layup by Morgan Shields with 5:23 remaining. The Trojans managed just one basket the rest of the way — a 3-point play by Kinsey Dueker.

The Holt defense proved to be the difference in the closing minutes, forcing four turnovers with the game on the line.

"We got the 50-50 balls and had active hands," Wilmes said. "We got a few steals and then we were able to do what we had to do with the lead."