WENTZVILLE — Mya Robinson turned a bright shade of red.

The Troy Buchanan freshman guard stood all alone on the basketball court as a trainer taped the small cut above her knee on Friday.

"I was embarrassed, the whole crowd was looking at me," Robinson said.

All eyes were on Robinson throughout most of the game as well.

The 5-foot-7-inch dynamo pumped in a game-high 21 points to lead the Trojans to a 48-27 win over Timberland in a GAC South girls basketball showdown at Timberland High.

Robinson felt somewhat uncomfortable with the 60-second delay, which came late in the second period. The tiny scratch bled every so slightly.

"It was just a scratch — no big deal," Robinson said.

The cut did little to slow down Robinson, who also added four steals, three assists and three rebounds to one of her strongest performances of the campaign.

"Mya is a such a competitor, she has this great will to win," Troy coach Ryan Meyers said. "And she also plays with tremendous energy."

Robinson helped trigger a fast start by scoring 12 of the Trojans' first 23 points as the visitors rolled out to a 24-11 lead by the break.

She also helped short circuit a Timberland rally late in the third stanza.

The Wolves trimmed a 15-point deficit to 30-24 on a 3-pointer from sophomore Alysse Lamb, who finished with 12 points.

Robinson promptly returned the momentum to her side with a triple which began an 11-0 run that essentially ended the contest.

"She's not afraid of anything," said Troy sophomore guard Ava Meyers, daughter of Ryan. "I was in her position last year, so we can lean on each other."

Ava Meyers added 16 points to the winning attack.

Junior Lilly Robinson, Mya's older sister, added seven rebounds for the winners. Teryn Brown and Alyssa Schulte also chipped in with big baskets.

The Trojans (13-9, 6-2) won their season-high fourth game in a row and appear to be peaking at the right time. They have no seniors on their roster and sport a balanced attack with four starters averaging at least eight points per game.

"We've emphasized that it's important to continue to believe in the process," said Ryan Meyers, who coached the Troy boys team from 2006-2015. "I think we're starting to come into our own and we're playing with a lot more confidence."

Mya Robinson agreed, "We've been clicking really well recently. At first, we just did not like losing.

"So we picked it up."

Mya Robinson and Ava Meyers led the early charge. They duo combined for a trio of 3-pointers in the opening 5 minutes and 13 seconds. Brown also added a long range bomb to help her team out to a 14-6 cushion.

Timberland (16-8, 4-5) used an 11-2 run early in the third period to get to within striking distance.

Lexi Wilmsmeyer triggered the spurt with a trio of baskets.

But Troy regained control, thanks in part to Mya Robinson's marksmanship.

"The first quarter was amazing," Mya Robinson said. "Then in the third quarter, we always seem to get into a rut. But we always seem to dig ourselves out, mostly by defense."

Troy has won the last 13 games between the teams. Timberland's last victory was a 50-36 triumph on Jan. 20, 2017.

The Wolvers were without leading scorer Leah Wilmsmeyer, who was sick with flu. Her 16.6 points per game were sorely missed.

"I'm not disappointed with the effort," Timberland coach Brad Schellert said. "We're going through some health issues. I'm proud of the kids. We're still having a good year."

Troy Buchanan 48, Timberland 27