Rock Bridge downs Ladue to move into Webster Winter Classic title game

WEBSTER GROVES — Ladue winger Mia Collins was disappointed in the way her team started against Rock Bridge on Friday night in the semifinal round of the 12th annual Webster Winter Challenge.
The Rams gave up the game's first 11 points, battled back, but came up short 71-63.
Rock Bridge senior guard Eryn Puett poured in a game-high 29 points.
“We did show something (in playing with the No. 2 team in Class 5), but we need to come out better than we did and it was tough in the third quarter when we let that one girl go,” Collins said. “She got a lot of easy layups and that just wasn't us. We'll come back from this, we have to learn.”
The Bruins move into the tournament title game for the first time since 2015 when they finished second to Incarnate Word. They will face IWA in the title game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bruins only title came in 2012.
Rock Bridge (14-5) scored the game's first 11 points, but the Rams managed to crawl all the way back to take a 27-26 lead at the midway point of the second quarter on a 3-pointer by senior guard Jordan Peete.
The biggest offensive factor of the surge by Ladue (15-3, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) was the play of Collins.
“This was a challenge for us, that we were up for, totally,” Ladue coach Joi Lathion said. “I don't know if I am disappointed or not. I'm disappointed that we didn't win, but I'm not disappointed at all about how we competed. To come back like we did, was something special. There were things we could have done better, but it was a great effort.”
Ladue moved ahead by 10 points – at 45-35 early in the third quarter - before Puett put the Bruins on her back.
She had 16 points in the quarter.
“I'm just glad I could come out and help the team get a good win so we could play in the championship game,” Puett said. “I think we got a little nervous in the second quarter, we just needed to settle down and make shots.”
Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said Puett did a good job overcoming a slow start.
“Eryn missed some bunnies in the first half,” Nagel said. “We always talk about flipping the switch and she did. It feels like (in the end) she had 100 layups. I really think we did well in making some adjustments. We usually only give up about 38 points in a game, and they had that by halftime. I really like some of the things we were able to do, especially defensively.”
Puett's effort was the sixth highest in team history. Junior guard Mary Rimus and sophomore guard Averi Kroenke added 13 points each. Sophomore forward KK Brodie had 11 points in the win.
Collins led Ladue with 24 points. Senior guards Jordan Peete (18 points) and Katie Minkler (14 points) also provided significant offensive contributions for the Rams.
Ladue had a 13-game win streak snapped.
Rock Bridge is No. 2 in Class 5 according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Ladue is No. 9 in Class 4.