Rock Bridge downs Ladue to move into Webster Winter Classic title game

“This was a challenge for us, that we were up for, totally,” Ladue coach Joi Lathion said. “I don't know if I am disappointed or not. I'm disappointed that we didn't win, but I'm not disappointed at all about how we competed. To come back like we did, was something special. There were things we could have done better, but it was a great effort.”

Ladue moved ahead by 10 points – at 45-35 early in the third quarter - before Puett put the Bruins on her back.

She had 16 points in the quarter.

“I'm just glad I could come out and help the team get a good win so we could play in the championship game,” Puett said. “I think we got a little nervous in the second quarter, we just needed to settle down and make shots.”

Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said Puett did a good job overcoming a slow start.

“Eryn missed some bunnies in the first half,” Nagel said. “We always talk about flipping the switch and she did. It feels like (in the end) she had 100 layups. I really think we did well in making some adjustments. We usually only give up about 38 points in a game, and they had that by halftime. I really like some of the things we were able to do, especially defensively.”